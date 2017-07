July 12 (Reuters) - HKSCAN OYJ

* Hkscan to Revise Its Operating Profit Outlook

* ESTIMATES ITS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR 2017 TO STAY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL (EUR 13.2 MILLION)

* REASON FOR REVISED OUTLOOK IS WEAKER THAN EXPECTED SALES AND LOWER PROFITABILITY IN MARKET AREA SWEDEN AND FINLAND

