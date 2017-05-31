BRIEF-Geonext unit to sell Mie-based solar power generation to Recomm for about 400 mln yen
* Says unit Area Energy plans to sell Mie-based solar power generation, with a power output of 907.2kW, to Recomm Co., Ltd on July 31
May 31 Hl Global Enterprises Ltd:
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Natural Apex Limited as purchaser
* Co to sell sale shares for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB550.00 million
* Estimated that co will receive net proceeds of approximately S$98 million from proposed disposal
* Co intends to use net proceeds for repayment of unsecured loan of S$68.00 million that is owing by co to Venture Lewis Ltd
ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.14 percent higher at 9,064 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .