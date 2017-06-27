June 27 HL Global Enterprises Limited:

* Proposed Disposal Of 60 pct Equity Interest In Copthorne Hotel Qingdao Co Ltd

* ‍SUAEE informed co that Qingdao Zhongtian Enterprise Development and Shanghai Inkeri Equity Investment withdrew from public tender process​

* No bid has been received for LKNII's CHQ disposal following first round of listing of CHQ equity interest for bidding

* Sompany and CAAC have today submitted an application to SUAEE to proceed with second round listing

* Sellers intend to reduce reserve price for CHQ disposal by 10 percent under second round listing