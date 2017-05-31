May 31 China Yuchai International Ltd:

* HLGE enters into conditional agreement to sell its China hotel properties

* HL Global Enterprises Ltd, in which co has a 48.9% shareholding interest, entered a conditional sale, purchase agreement

* To utilize portion of proceeds from proposed disposal to repay current outstanding loan of S$68 million extended to it by China Yuchai

* Consideration for proposed disposal is RMB 550 million payable in tranches, subject to adjustment in specified circumstances

* Purchaser is an affiliate of Jingrui Holdings Limited

* Financial effects of proposed disposal on company have not been finalized

* Completion of proposed disposal is conditional upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent on or before Oct 31, 2017