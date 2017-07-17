BRIEF-H&M June local-currency sales +7 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

* Says sales including VAT increased by 7 percent in local currencies in June, matches preliminary reading

* H&M's preliminary reading, issued June 29, was for 7 pct

* Says has decided to arrange Capital Markets Days

* Says has decided in consultation with its large institutional shareholders to publish the group’s sales development per quarter instead of per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)