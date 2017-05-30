May 30 HMN Financial Inc:

* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing ​

* Agreement replaces a change in control agreement that was previously entered into with Krehbiel on May 27, 2014​ Source text: (bit.ly/2qwSJOa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)