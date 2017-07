July 4 (Reuters) - HMS GROUP

* Says It Has Signed a Number of Credit Agreements With Sberbank Totalling 4.9 Billion Rubles

* These 5-Year Uncommitted Credit Facilities Will Be Utilized for General Corporate Needs, Including Refinancing at Lower Interest Rates Hms’ Current Credit Lines

* A PORTION OF THE CREDIT FACILITIES WILL BE KEPT UNDRAWN AS A RESERVE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)