May 10 HMS Holdings Corp
* HMS Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $114.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.1
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* HMS Holdings Corp - anticipate approximately $35 million
of revenue from eliza this year
* HMS Holdings - total company year-over-year revenue growth
guidance for 2017 raised to about 15 pct, based on projected $35
million contribution from Eliza
* HMS Holdings Corp sees full year 2017 capital expenditures
of approximately $28 million
* HMS Holdings sees FY 2017 margin improvement of 125-150
basis points and operating cash flow of $90-110
million,including $3-5 million from Eliza
