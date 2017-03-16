UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Hms Holdings Corp
* Hms holdings provides an update on status of fiscal year-end sec reporting: estimated impact on fy2016 cms reserve liability
* Hms holdings- on march 2 filed form 12b-25 disclosing that co would be unable to file annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year ended dec 31, 2016
* Hms holdings -expects range of impact to cms reserve liability to be within a range of $5 million increase or decrease to recorded reserve at dec. 31, 2016
* Hms holdings - is unable to file form 10-k because needs time to complete review of cms reserve, related internal controls over financial reporting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.