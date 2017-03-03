March 3 Hmv Digital China Group Ltd

* Company entered into placing agreements with placing agents in relation to placings

* Placing of up to 3.74 billion new shares at placing price of HK$0.25 per placing share

* Net proceeds from SM placing will be approximately HK$739.60 million

* Net proceeds from GM placing will be approximately HK$185 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: