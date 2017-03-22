UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 HMV Digital China Group Ltd
* company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement
* deal with , a subsidiary of IQIYI Motion Pictures
* minimum guarantee of exclusive internet broadcast rights will be paid by IQIYI to company for movies is RMB133.5 million
* deal setting out major terms of cooperation between parties for exclusive internet broadcast rights in China Source text:(bit.ly/2ms6lby) Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)