BRIEF-Reyal Urbis says did not reach required majority to approve insolvency agreement
* SAYS DID NOT REACH REQUIRED MAJORITY TO APPROVE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 31 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder's parties acting in concert plans to add up to 3.5 percent stake in the company within twelve months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qxSBye
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS DID NOT REACH REQUIRED MAJORITY TO APPROVE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”