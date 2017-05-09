May 9 Hnz Group Inc.

* HNZ Group announces changes to its proposed stock option plan in response to shareholder feedback

* HNZ Group - option plan will be amended to reduce maximum number of shares issuable pursuant to options under option plan to be equal to 650,157 shares

* The 650,157 shares represent approximately 5% of corporation's issued and outstanding common and variable voting shares