15 hours ago
BRIEF-HNZ Group - ‍operations carried out by Norsk Helikopterservice ceased on June 30​
#Regulatory News
July 4, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-HNZ Group - ‍operations carried out by Norsk Helikopterservice ceased on June 30​

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - HNZ Group Inc.:

* HNZ Group - ‍operations carried out by Norsk Helikopterservice as, a Norwegian entity in which corporation holds a 49.9 percent interest, ceased on june 30​

* Hnz group-‍norsk implemented orderly wind-up process including termination of employees, return of a leased aircraft to lessor and settling of other matters

* HNZ Group Inc. - "norsk has encountered various challenges in Norwegian market, and our investment in norsk has not performed as we had hoped" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

