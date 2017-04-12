BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12 Hobonichi Co Ltd:
* Says it will issue 60,000 new shares through private placement, at the price of 1,912.5 yen per share, or 114.8 million yen, to Mizuho Securities Co Ltd
* Effective date April 17
* The total shares outstanding will become 2,314,400 after the issuance
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/16Ofll
Further company coverage: \ (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement