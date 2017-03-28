March 28 Hochdorf Holding AG:
* Successful placement of mandatory convertible securities
* Successfully completed placement of mandatory convertible
securities in aggregate amount of 218,490,000 Swiss francs
($221.79 million)with Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting as Lead
Manager
* A tranche of 131,005,000 Swiss francs of mandatory
convertible securities were reserved for partial financing of
51% stake in Pharmalys Group
* Furthermore, existing shareholders subscribed to 44.8% of
remaining mandatory convertible securities in amount of
87,485,000 francs by exercising their advanced subscription
rights
* Mandatory convertible securities that were not subscribed
for by existing shareholders were purchased by ZMP Invest AG and
by Innovent Holding AG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9851 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)