Feb 28 Hoegh LNG Partners LP:

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP reports preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $23.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.5 million

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP - reported total time charter revenues of $23.3 million for Q4 of 2016 compared to $23.4 million of time charter revenues for Q4 of 2015

* Hoegh LNG Partners - unscheduled repairs, maintenance during q1 2017 on Höegh Gallant reduced operating income by equivalent of about 5 days of offhire

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP -intends to recommend board consider increase in qtrly cash distribution of about 4%-5% with respect to quarter ending March 31, 2017

* Qtrly earnings per common unit Höegh LNG $ 0.76