MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 30
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 15 Hofseth Biocare ASA:
* Q4 operating revenue 3.1 million Norwegian crowns ($370,601) versus 26.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 18.5 million crowns versus loss 39.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3648 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.