March 3 Hofseth Biocare ASA:
* To sell and lease company's property at Midsund
* HBC Berkåk as entered into an agreement for sale and lease
of property at Berkåk
* Says plants are sold for a joint consideration of 80
million Norwegian crowns ($9.5 million), of which 51.5 million
crowns is payable for Midsund plant and 28.5 million crowns is
payable for Berkåk plant
* Agreements are entered into with Syvde Eiendom, a wholly
owned subsidiary of major shareholder alliance Seafoods Inc
* Says shall enter into a 15-year lease agreement regarding
midsund property with an annual lease sum of 4,635,000 crowns
* Says HBC Berkåk shall enter into a lease agreement for
Berkåk property with same term and with an annual lease sum of
2,565,00 crowns
($1 = 8.4695 Norwegian crowns)
