March 3 Hofseth Biocare ASA:

* To sell and lease company's property at Midsund

* HBC Berkåk as entered into an agreement for sale and lease of property at Berkåk

* Says plants are sold for a joint consideration of 80 million Norwegian crowns ($9.5 million), of which 51.5 million crowns is payable for Midsund plant and 28.5 million crowns is payable for Berkåk plant

* Agreements are entered into with Syvde Eiendom, a wholly owned subsidiary of major shareholder alliance Seafoods Inc

* Says shall enter into a 15-year lease agreement regarding midsund property with an annual lease sum of 4,635,000 crowns

* Says HBC Berkåk shall enter into a lease agreement for Berkåk property with same term and with an annual lease sum of 2,565,00 crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4695 Norwegian crowns)