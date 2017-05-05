May 5 Holidaycheck Group AG:
* Holidaycheck Group achieves substantial revenue and
earnings growth in first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue rose by 11 percent (3.3 million euros) year on
year from 30.1 million to 33.4 million euros ($36.69 million)
* In Q1 at 4.2 million euros, EBITDA ended period 600
percent (3.6 million euros) higher compared with first-quarter
figure of 0.6 million euros in 2016
* Q1 EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) improved from
minus 0.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 to 2.8 million euros, an
increase of 3.5 million euros
* Q1 EBT (earnings before tax) rose by 3.5 million euros
from minus 0.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 to 2.8 million euros
in period under review
* At 1.9 million euros, consolidated net profit/(loss) from
continued operations in Q1 was up by 2.6 million euros in 2017
from corresponding figure of minus 0.7 million euros in 2016
* Management board has decided for time being to maintain
its revenue and earnings forecasts for 2017 as a whole, mainly
in view of its investment plans
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9104 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)