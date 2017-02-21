Feb 21 Holly Energy Partners Lp -

* Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners for q4 was $0.40 per diluted limited partner unit

* Qtrly total revenues $112.5 million versus $97.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $106.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly overall pipeline volumes were down 5 pct compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2kH4UVI] Further company coverage: