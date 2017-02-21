BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 Holly Energy Partners Lp -
* Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners for q4 was $0.40 per diluted limited partner unit
* Qtrly total revenues $112.5 million versus $97.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $106.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly overall pipeline volumes were down 5 pct compared to the fourth quarter of 2015
* "good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations