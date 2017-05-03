May 3 Hollyfrontier Corp;

* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly results

* HollyFrontier corp - qtrly sales and other revenue $3.08 billion versus $2.02 billion

* HollyFrontier corp - q1 net loss attributable to hollyfrontier stockholders of $45.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HollyFrontier - qtrly production levels averaged approximately 392,000 barrels per day and crude oil charges averaged 371,000 bpd for current quarter

* HollyFrontier corp - q1 included several special items that reduced net income by a total of $12.0 million

* HollyFrontier - q1 crude rate was negatively impacted by our planned turnaround at navajo, planned maintenance at el dorado vacuum tower among others

* HollyFrontier-Q1 crude rate also negatively impacted by unplanned maintenance at tulsa ccr reformer, crude supply pipeline outage to woods cross refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: