BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 Hollyfrontier Corp
* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly net income
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30
* Quarterly loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly sales and other revenue $ 2,955 million versus $2,943 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hollyfrontier corp - "have achieved approximately $300 million of $700 million in annual ebitda improvements targeted by 2018"
* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly production levels averaged approximately 453,000 barrels per day
* Hollyfrontier corp - crude oil charges averaged 432,000 bpd for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
