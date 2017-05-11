Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :
* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q3 revenue fell 23.1 percent to $91.3 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $520 million
* Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd says qtrly non-GAAP gross margin was at 30.7%, compared to 31.7% for comparable prior year period
* Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd says Q3 inventory turnover days of 61 days, compared to 40 days for comparable prior year period
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues