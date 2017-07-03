FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 5:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hologic says holders of 2 % convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc

* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert

* Hologic inc - conversion right triggered because closing price of co's stock exceeded about $40.53, which is 130% of conversion price for notes

* Hologic-Current conversion rate for notes is 32.07698 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount outstanding, which is equivalent to about $31.18/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

