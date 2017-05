April 21 Home Bancshares Inc:

* Home Bancshares- on april 20, board of co approved increase in number of directors on board pursuant to company’s restated articles of incorporation

* Home Bancshares Inc - board approved increase in number of directors to 15 directors effective April 21, 2017

* Home Bancshares Inc - board elected Jim Rankin, Jr. and Karen Garrett to fill resulting vacancies on board Source text - bit.ly/2ov1Vh0 Further company coverage: