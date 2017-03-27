March 27 Home Bancshares Inc -
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing
of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire
Stonegate
* Stonegate will merge into Centennial and shareholders of
stonegate will receive proceeds from transaction of
approximately $749.8 million
* Holders of outstanding stock options of stonegate will
receive about $28.6 million in cash in cancellation of their
options immediately before merger
* Deal consists of approximately $50.0 million in cash and
approximately $699.8 million of home common stock.
* Total transaction value of approximately $778.4 million.
