in 15 hours
BRIEF-Home Capital closes tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale
July 6, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Home Capital closes tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital closes tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale and announces early payout of a retail consumer loan portfolio

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍expects to receive further proceeds during Q3 as next tranche of transaction is completed​

* Home Capital - received an early payout with respect to one of its retail consumer loan portfolios for a principal value of approximately $82 million

* Home Capital Group - proceeds from closing of these transactions will be used to reduce amount outstanding on company's $2 billion dollar credit facility

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍amount drawn on credit facility stood at approximately $1.4 billion outstanding as of july 5, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - received proceeds of approximately $225 million for closing of certain commercial mortgage assets sold as previously announced​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

