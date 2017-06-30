BRIEF-Home Capital gives update on liquidity, deposits

June 30 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits and closing of commercial mortgage sale

* Home Capital - has received proceeds of approximately $129 million in connection with closing of sale of certain commercial mortgages previously announced​

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.53 billion as of June 29

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $114 million as of June 29​

* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $146 million as of June 29 versus $145 million as of June 28

* Home Capital-‍total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.15 billion as of June 29​

* Home Capital-‍completion of commercial mortgages, recent deals, recent strength reported in deposit taking, "significantly improved" co's liquidity position​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍will cease reporting its daily liquidity position​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍will report next liquidity update on July 17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: