March 15 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals
and class action filing
* Says staff of OSC has issued enforcement notices to
several current and former officers and directors of company
* Home Capital Group Inc says the individuals have
opportunity to respond to notices before OSC staff determines
whether to commence proceedings
* Home Capital-statement of claim, notice of action have
been filed with Ontario court against co, 3 officers or former
officers regarding class action lawsuit
* Home Capital -statement of claim seeks permission to
commence class action proceeding for alleged misrepresentations
in public disclosure in 2014, 2015
