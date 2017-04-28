BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 27 Home Capital Group Inc
* Announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.