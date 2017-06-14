BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of June 13 versus $104.6 million as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,051.2 million as of June 13 versus $12,052.5 million as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $137 million as of June 13 versus $141 million as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $137 million as of June 13 versus $141 million as of June 12
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28