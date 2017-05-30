May 30 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and
non-securitized mortgage portfolio
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position
$145 million as of may 29
* Home Capital Group Inc - as of may 29, HISA deposit
balances stood at about $109.1 million
* Home Capital - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was
$1.09 billion as of may 29 versus $1.07 billion as of may 26
* Home Capital - total guaranteed investment certificate
(gic) deposits was $12.21 billion as of may 29 versus $12.26
billion as of may 26
* Home Capital - is managing its originations of new
business and renewals of existing business to align with current
liquidity levels and funding capacity
* Home Capital - management will continue to work on
developing longer term liquidity solutions
* Home Capital - expects non-securitized single-family
residential mortgage originations will be constrained until at
least end of year
* Home Capital-projects outstanding non-securitized
single-family residential mortgage balances to decline over next
few qtrs to about $10-$11 billion at year-end 2017
* Home Capital says single-family residential mortgage
renewal percentages are likely to fall within historic ranges
* Home Capital - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate
liquidity and credit capacity
