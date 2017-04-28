BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on deposit withdrawals
* Says HISA withdrawals for day were approximately $290 million as compared to $472 million on Wednesday, April 26
* Says balance of HISA deposits is expected to be approximately $521 million on Friday, April 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.