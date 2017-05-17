UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrade of Australian banks won't raise funding costs - analysts
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
May 17 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $117 million
* Home Capital - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Tuesday May 16, 2017
* Home Capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) deposits stood at about $12.36 billion, Oaken savings accounts stood at about $146 million as of May 16
* Home Capital - GICs in a cashable position $153 million as of Tuesday, May 16 versus $160 million as of May 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.