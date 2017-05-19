May 19 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17

* As of May 18, HISA deposit balances stood at about $116.2 million versus $120.2 million as of May 17

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.47 billion as of Thursday, May 18, 2017

* Total GIC deposits, including Oaken & broker GICs, stood at about $12.34 billion and Oaken savings accounts stood at about $146 million as of May 18