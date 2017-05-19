BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17
* As of May 18, HISA deposit balances stood at about $116.2 million versus $120.2 million as of May 17
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.47 billion as of Thursday, May 18, 2017
* Total GIC deposits, including Oaken & broker GICs, stood at about $12.34 billion and Oaken savings accounts stood at about $146 million as of May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers