BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
May 29 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.07 billion as of may 26
* Home capital group inc- hisa c$109.7 million as of may 26 versus c$110.6 million as of may 25
* Home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $110 million as of may 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.