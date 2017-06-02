BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 6 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage:
June 2 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital-total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.20 billion as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc- home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $108 million as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.11 billion as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position was $144 million as of june 1 versus $142 million as of may 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.