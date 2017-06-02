June 2 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home Capital-‍total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.20 billion as of june 1​

* Home Capital Group Inc- home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $108 million as of june 1

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.11 billion as of june 1​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍gics in a cashable position was $144 million as of june 1 versus $142 million as of may 31 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: