June 5 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity of ‍$1.06​ billion as of june 2 versus $1.11 billion on june 1

* Home Capital Group Inc - as of june 2, hisa deposit balances stood at about ‍$107.7​ million versus $107.8 million on june 1

* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position ‍$144​ million as of june 2 versus $144 million on june 1

* Home Capital- ‍total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.18 billion​ as of june 2

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​