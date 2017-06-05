June 5 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit
capacity of $1.06 billion as of june 2 versus $1.11 billion
on june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - as of june 2, hisa deposit
balances stood at about $107.7 million versus $107.8 million
on june 1
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position
$144 million as of june 2 versus $144 million on june 1
* Home Capital- total guaranteed investment certificate
(gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at
approximately $12.18 billion as of june 2
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient
aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
