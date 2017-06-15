June 15 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $‍12,059.6​ million as of June 14 versus $12,051.2 million as of June 13

* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $103.9 million as of June 14 versus $104.4 million as of June 13

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $‍136​ million as of June 14 versus $137 million as of June 13

* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity