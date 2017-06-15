BRIEF-African Phoenix Investments posts HY HEPS 4.1 cents
* Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results For The 6 Month Period Ended 31 March 2017
June 15 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,059.6 million as of June 14 versus $12,051.2 million as of June 13
* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $103.9 million as of June 14 versus $104.4 million as of June 13
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $136 million as of June 14 versus $137 million as of June 13
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results For The 6 Month Period Ended 31 March 2017
* SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH BANK-FINANCE AND INSURANCE EMPLOYEES UNION (BASISEN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)