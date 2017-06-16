June 16 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $‍12,046.5​ million as of june 15 versus $12,059.6 million as of june 14

* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $98.7 million as of june 15 versus $103.9 million as of june 14

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $‍142​ million as of june 15 versus $136 million as of june 14