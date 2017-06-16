BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 16 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,046.5 million as of june 15 versus $12,059.6 million as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $98.7 million as of june 15 versus $103.9 million as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of june 15 versus $136 million as of june 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)