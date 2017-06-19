June 19 Home Capital Group Inc-
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - hisa deposit balances $$98.5
million as of june 16 versus $98.7 million as of june 15
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment
certificate deposits $12,032.2 million as of june 16 versus
$12,046.5 million as of june 15
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $141
million as of june 16 versus $142 million as of june 15
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity stood at approximately $1.10 billion as of june
16
