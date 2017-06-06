BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund sells apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina
June 22 Starlight US Multi Family No 5 Core Fund -
June 6 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.09 billion as of June 5, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust High Interest Savings Account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $107 million as of June 5, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050