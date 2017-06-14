BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 14 Home Capital Group Inc
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12
* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of june 13 versus $1.12 billion as of june 12
* Total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,051.2 million as of june 13 versus $12,052.5 million as of june 12
* GICS in a cashable position $137 million as of june 13 versus $141 million as of june 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)