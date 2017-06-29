FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on OSC and class action settlements
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 12:56 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on OSC and class action settlements

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on osc and class action settlements

* Home Capital - Ontario Superior Court Of Justice issued an order certifying an action as against company and certain of its former officers as class action

* Home Capital-‍class consists of all persons & entities wherever they may reside who acquired shares of co from Nov 5, 2014 through to and including July 10, 2015​

* Home Capital - ‍settlement is part of global settlement to resolve action and related enforcement proceeding by staff of Ontario Securities Commission​

* Home Capital - ‍hearing to approve osc settlement is scheduled for Aug 9 and hearing to approve class action settlement is scheduled for August 21 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.