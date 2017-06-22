June 21 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for
investment of up to C$400 million in common equity and provision
of new C$2 billion credit facility
* Proceeds from common equity investment provide additional
liquidity and capital in near term
* Home Capital Group Inc - replacement of existing emergency
credit facility on improved terms, providing company with a
lower cost backstop facility
* Says approximately C$247 million of C$400 million equity
investment is subject to shareholder approval
* Home Capital Group - Berkshire Hathaway to indirectly
acquire C$400 million of Co's common shares on private placement
basis
* Berkshire Hathaway to provide a new c$2 billion line of
credit facility to home trust company
* Home Capital Group-board determined that Berkshire
transaction provides current shareholders with best available
combination of transaction certainty
* Expects to have sufficient liquidity over coming months to
repay all amounts outstanding under new credit agreement
* Home Capital Group Inc - Berkshire will not be granted any
rights to nominate directors of company or any governance rights
as an equity holder
* Home Capital - Berkshire, through unit, agreed to make
initial investment of C$153,225,739 to buy 16,044,580 common
shares on a private placement basis
* Says each common share in initial investment will be
issued at a price of C$9.55 per common share
* Home Capital-Berkshire, through unit, agreed to make
additional investment of C$246,774,261 to buy 23,955,420 common
shares on private placement basis
* Says each common share in additional investment will be
issued at a price of approximately C$10.30 per common share
* Home capital-co will draw on new credit agreement to repay
all amounts outstanding under existing credit agreement,
existing credit agreement will be terminated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: