BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 billion credit line
* Home Capital Group Inc - subsidiary, HOME TRUST, expects to receive an initial draw today of $1 billion from its $2 billion credit line
* Home Capital Group Inc - balance of HISA deposits is expected to be approximately $391 million on Monday, May 1 after settlements of Friday's transactions
* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement leave company unable to meet previously announced financial targets
* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement will have a material impact on earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.