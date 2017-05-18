Russia says places two Eurobond issues worth $3 bln
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
May 18 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital announces James Lisson appointed to the board of directors; John Marsh steps down
* Home Capital Group Inc - company also announced that John Marsh is stepping down from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 20 Sterling fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of England signalled it was in no rush to raise interest rates given the uncertainty Britain faces as it exits the European Union.