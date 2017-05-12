Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital ceo says terms of hoopp credit line will have significant effect on performance in 2017
* Home capital interim ceo says recognises need for some restructuring within the company
* Home capital cfo says repaying hoopp facility may neccessitate asset disposals
* Home capital director says doesn't expect new, significant transactions within the next days and weeks
* Home capital director hibben says run-off scenario 'last one ever hope to be executing'
* Home capital director hibben says run-off very unlikely
* Home capital director hibben says looking at a wider range of options than just a liquidity backstop
* Home capital cfo says will need to absorb a number of charges in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester