June 20 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to
sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2
billion
* Home Capital Group Inc - proceeds expected to enhance
liquidity and reduce amount drawn under company's C$2 billion
credit facility
* Home Capital Group Inc - initial gross proceeds to company
will be 97 pct of outstanding principal value of mortgages
* Home Capital - under terms of agreement, Kingsett will
purchase portfolio for 99.61 pct of outstanding principal value,
less a share of future credit losses
* Home Capital Group Inc - expects to record a loss on
transaction of approximately $15 million, before income taxes
* Home Capital Group - net cash proceeds to company in q3 of
2017 are expected to be approximately $1.16 billion
* Home Capital Group - transaction helps stabilize home
capital's liquidity position
* Home Capital - proceeds from transaction are expected to
have an immediate impact by "enabling us to enhance our
liquidity and reduce outstanding debt"
